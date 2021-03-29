The B.117 Covid-19 variant - what you need to know

The devastating impact of the B.117 variant, also known as the UK or Kent variant, is a key factor in our stubbornly high case numbers.

What is B.117?

Viruses mutate thousands of times but only some changes make Covid-19 more effective at transmitting. One of these, a Spanish variant 20A.EU1. was responsible for over 80% of Ireland’s cases in Wave 2.

This latest threat was first identified by the COVID-19 Genomics UK Consortium in December. They said: “B.1.1.7 has an unusually large number of genetic changes, particularly in the spike protein. Three of these mutations have potential biological effects.”

Noting its rapid spread in England, they called for “urgent laboratory characterisation and enhanced genomic surveillance worldwide”.

Why is B.117 so dangerous?

It was first identified in Ireland on December 24. At first the case numbers were in single digits, but it spread so rapidly it now makes up over 90% of our cases.

Various international studies have now established it is up to 90% more transmissible than what we dealt with last year.

Not only that, but Professor Mary Horgan, consultant in infectious diseases at Cork University Hospital said on Saturday that up to half the people infected with this variant are asymptomatic.

It gets worse. Two studies published in March found this variant carries between 61% and 64% higher risk of dying within 28 days of getting a positive Covid-19 test for over-30s.

Is it all bad news?

No, look back to January when we hit 8,248 cases in just one day or February 2 when 101 deaths were notified. The restrictions are tough and causing their own problems but they are helping.

Dr Cillian De Gascun, director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory said recently: “This is harder than last year. But people have done so well. Ireland was hit so early because of our close relationship with the UK. We have done really well to bring it down to this level.” The three vaccines in use here are effective against B.117. So there is hope.

How can we protect ourselves?

The advice is still to avoid mingling indoors, with extra emphasis now on ventilation. This can be as simple as opening windows and doors as is done in schools. Workers are advised to wear masks. Perspex shields are not enough on their own.

Prof Horgan’s advice for Easter is: “Think before you travel. You could be that person with no symptoms at all who brings it into a community where there are vulnerable people, or vulnerable relatives.”

Other variants?

There are small numbers of cases with new variants here but Dr De Gascun said recently it will be harder for them to gain a foothold here because of the UK variant. He said: “B.117 seems to have a fitness advantage over most other variants at this point in time.”

Dr Anne Moore, virologist at University College Cork said there is a strong possibility of one “broadly neutralising” vaccine against all variants next year.

Is B.117 worldwide?

Yes, the Cov-lineages.org tracker shows it is now in 114 countries. In France it accounts for 76.2% of cases. At the weekend 41 Paris-based hospital doctors published an open letter warning of triaging patients for care. The American Centres for Disease Control and Prevent expect this to be the dominant strain there within weeks.