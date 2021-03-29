Opposition demands clarity on next phase of Covid-19 response

The opposition is calling for the Government to give the public clarity when it announces the next phase of Ireland's Covid-19 response.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will make the announcement on easing of certain restrictions on Tuesday evening but is not expected to outline a medium or long-term plan for dealing with the virus.

Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane said while the Government has "flown fewer kites" in relation to this announcement, he believes the public wants to see a general outline of what the summer will look like.

"We would want a short- to medium-term plan, not with timeframes or specific dates necessarily, but what is possible based on different scenarios.

'People need that bit of hope'

"Timeframes are largely outside our control, but definitely people need that bit of hope. I would want to see us shoring up the key ingredients – testing, tracing and public health capacity. My worry is not having that capacity and then seeing the numbers going up again."

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy said there "must be an increased focus on outdoor activity" and called for the resumption of sports training for children.

"We're already hearing contradictions around what is and isn't open so people are looking for click and collect. There's a degree of unfairness around that currently, for example, with bookshops, with some open and some not allowed, so that needs to be addressed.

In many ways, people want to feel that sense of hope. There's a lot of anger because this has been a very long lockdown.

"Outdoor activities need to be encouraged and weather will help. But with vaccination, even indicative dates would be appreciated. We're into April now and there's a sense that even if we got the quantities of vaccines in place that all the ducks aren't in a row.

"But at the same time, we need to pay attention to the situation. This could take off again and undo the work done or prolong this."

'Stringing people along'

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy said the Government was "stringing people along" and accused the coalition of not having a coherent plan.

Their policy is to have a rolling lockdown until mass vaccination is achieved, but they can't say that because it would demoralise people."

"I think the big thing in the next phase is the enforcement of working from home. Twice as many people are in work in this lockdown, so enforcing that would be far more effective. Empower the Health and Safety Authority to fine and inspect employers."

Mr Murphy said outbreaks in meat plants needed to be tackled to bring down case numbers.