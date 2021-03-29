Return of 'click and collect' mooted ahead of crunch talks on easing Covid restrictions 

The Cabinet Subcommittee on Covid-19 meets this evening to discuss the next phase in Ireland's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, with a resumption of 'click and collect' services for non-essential retail being mooted.

The meeting comes ahead of an expected announcement tomorrow, with current restrictions due to lapse next week.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) met today for over six hours today to discuss the ongoing situation with the virus, which had 539 new cases announced tonight, with one more death.

Sources said that a major priority for some ministers will be a potential resumption of "click and collect" services for many non-essential shops, which have been closed since the new year.

A senior minister said that doing so would be "a game-changer" for small businesses across the country.

Government sources, however, have cautioned that their options are "limited" when it comes to the immediate easing restrictions, with the full-scale opening of non-essential retail and hospitality to be discussed, but with opening dates in May and June, respectively.

It is understood that tomorrow will see the announcement of a number of measures including a relaxation of the 5km travel limit and a potential allowance for people to meet outdoors in gardens, as well as the return to school of all children after the Easter break, and a possible return of construction activity.

However, it is likely that the focus of this move will be on the building of homes, particularly those which are already close to completion.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin had said at the last extension of lockdown in February that those measures would be considered for next week, with May seeing a further reopening.

Sources said that the ongoing high case numbers as well as the numbers of people in hospitals and ICUs with the disease, meant that any acceleration of the plan was not yet possible.

Cabinet will meet at the later time of 1pm on Tuesday ahead of an expected State of the Nation address by Mr Martin in the evening.