Gardaí investigate after man dies following incident in Dublin flat complex

Gardaí are investigating the death of a man following an incident at Markievicz House in Dublin.
Gardaí responded to reports of an incident at the flat complex around 11am this morning.
A man in his 50s was brought to St James Hospital but was later pronounced dead.
A post-mortem is due to take place and gardaí say the results of the examination will determine the course of the investigation.
The scene has been sealed off and examinations are underway by the Garda Technical Bureau and Divisional Scenes of Crime personnel.