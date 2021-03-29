Gardaí resume motorway checkpoints as more than 13k non-essential travel fines issued

Gardaí have said they will recommence checkpoints on selected "high volume" areas of motorways and dual carriageways across the country.
Garda members on Covid-19 level 5 travel restirction checkpoint duty at Cork Airport. Picture: Dan Linehan

Mon, 29 Mar, 2021 - 16:40
Greg Murphy

From this morning, gardaí have resumed checkpoints on "high volume" areas of motorways and dual carriageways across the country.

Gardaí say the checkpoints on motorways and surrounding routes are to "further strengthen the response" to the high levels of Covid-19 in the community.

With children on a two-week holiday from school, there will be increased levels of garda activity on the Irish road network as well as a greater presence in public spaces and amenities.

As of Thursday, March 25, gardaí have issued:

  • 12,336 fines of €100 for non-essential travel 
  • 721 fines of €500 for non-essential journeys to airports/ports 
  • 313 fines of €100 for non-essential travel by persons not ordinarily resident in the State 

Anne Marine McMahon, the deputy commissioner of policing and security, said gardaí are asking people to stay home over the Easter period "protect yourself, your family, your relatives and friends."

She said: "The Public Health regulations remain in place, including restriction on travelling outside of your home.

"Members of An Garda Síochána are working hard to support communities during this time, I want to thank those who continue to support the national effort and urge everybody to re-double their efforts to comply with public health guidelines and regulations over the coming days.”

CSO figures indicate more people are moving beyond 10km of home

