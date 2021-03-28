13 new Covid deaths and 604 cases confirmed

604 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Ireland by health officials.

Of today's cases, 224 are reported in Dublin, 45 are confirmed in Donegal, 36 in Kildare, 34 in Limerick, 26 in Tipperary, and 239 other cases spread across 20 other counties.

Offaly, Donegal and Dublin have the highest infection rates, with the lowest in Kerry, Cork and Monaghan.

The fortnightly national average infection rate has risen to 164.5 per 100,000 people.

A breakdown of today's cases shows:

299 cases are men and 298 are women

77% of cases are under 45 years of age

The median age of today's cases is 27

As of 8am today, 322 patients have been hospitalised with the coronavirus.

66 of these patients are intensive care and 18 additional people were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours.

One person was discharged from intensive care in the past 24 hours while nine people have left hospital.

In addition, there were 13 confirmed Covid-related deaths.

12 of these deaths happened in March and the date of the remaining death is under investigation.

The youngest Covid-related death today was 51 while the oldest was 93.

The median age of today's Covid-related deaths was 77.

In total, there have been 234,541 cases of the coronavirus identified since the outbreak began.

The total number of Covid-related deaths has reached 4,666

The latest case numbers come as the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly said the HSE expects to reach 800,000 administered doses of Covid vaccines by the end of today.