Remains of missing Irishwoman found in New Hampshire lake

The remains of Sinéad Lyons, 41, an Irish woman who was reported missing in the US on March 11, have been recovered from a lake in New Hampshire.

The discovery was made at Ossipee Lake just over two weeks after Ms Lyons was first reported missing in Massachusetts.

New Hampshire police confirmed yesterday that Ms Lyon's body was found after a co-ordinated search of Ossipee Lake. Her remains were identified by the Office of the New Hampshire Medical Examiner.

Captain Michael Eastman said the case was still under investigation but that no foul play was suspected.

He told a local TV station that Ms Lyons was “walking along the edge of this pressure ridge, and she then went through the ice at some point or on the edge maybe of where the Bear River comes into Lake Ossipee.

"I would say that’s probably where she went into the water.”

Ms Lyons and her dog, a German shepherd, Flossie, were reported missing on March 11. She was last seen walking her dog at the lake.

Four days later, on March 15, her car, a white Volvo, was discovered near Ossipee Lake.

To assist with the search, Ms Lyon's younger sister Sandra had been making regular social media appeals.

After the discovery of Ms Lyon's body yesterday, she wrote on Faceboook: "It’s with a heavy heart that I write this, my beautiful big sister has been found along with Flossie. They have both sadly passed away and are shining down on us all from the night sky.

My family and I are so touched by the kindness, generosity, and love that we have been shown. We would like to thank each of you for this.

The New Hampshire state police who took part in the search thanked the public for their help and said they would continue to investigate the incident.