624 new Covid cases confirmed and two further deaths

A further 624 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by health authorities along with two new deaths.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) confirmed the latest cases and Covid-related deaths this evening.
It brings the total number of cases confirmed in Ireland since the outbreak began to 233,397.
The total number of Covid-related fatalities has reached 4,653.
As of 8am this morning, 304 Covid-19 patients have been hospitalised, of which 64 are in intensive care.
21 additional hospitalizations happened in the past 24 hours.
In Northern Ireland, two Covid-related deaths have been identified along with 138 new cases.