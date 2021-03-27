624 new Covid cases confirmed and two further deaths

It brings the total number of cases confirmed in Ireland since the outbreak began to 233,397. 
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn briefs the media at a Nphet press briefing. Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Sat, 27 Mar, 2021 - 18:02
Ciarán Sunderland

A further 624 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by health authorities along with two new deaths. 

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) confirmed the latest cases and Covid-related deaths this evening. 

The total number of Covid-related fatalities has reached 4,653. 

As of 8am this morning, 304 Covid-19 patients have been hospitalised, of which 64 are in intensive care. 

21 additional hospitalizations happened in the past 24 hours.

In Northern Ireland, two Covid-related deaths have been identified along with 138 new cases. 

Coronavirus - Fri Mar 26, 2021

