'I am waiting for the call that will change my life'

It's been a year since then-taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced the first national lockdown. Since then, the country has gone through periods of easing and tightening restrictions, with pockets of reprieve where families and friends could reunite outdoors or go for a family meal in a local restaurant.

But for many of our most vulnerable, it's been over a year since they began isolating from the outside world, and there has been little in way of reprieve in that period.

Mark Ryan, 29, from Cobh has been “hiding from society” for more than a year on his GP's advice.

A lot of people look at it like we're in the third lockdown, but for me, I'm still in lockdown number one. I didn't have a summer in beer gardens, I didn't have a Christmas."

Mr Ryan, who carries an oxygen machine around with him all the time, has a rare blood disease which means he has low levels of oxygen in his blood – a symptom associated with patients who are dying from Covid-19.

“When my GP phoned me last year, he didn’t mince his words."

“It wasn’t a case of be careful don’t get it. it was a case of, if I were to get it, I’d become one of the stats.”

The lack of social contact has been the hardest part of a year spent inside a bungalow.

Despite his underlying condition, he has not been prioritised for a vaccine.

“Because what I have is such a rare condition, it’s not actually one of the underlying conditions listed. And because the HSE aren’t looking for referrals from GPs for cohort 7, my GP can’t refer me," he explained.

“I’ve no idea when I’m going to get vaccinated.”

For Mr Ryan, getting the vaccine will mean "not being petrified all the time".

"it would allow me to take a breath and live some form of life again.”

Lynda O'Mahony, from Blackrock, Cork, who had a liver transplant in 2016 due to an autoimmune illness said in the early days of shielding she was 'terrified' to go outside the door. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Lynda O'Mahony from Blackrock, Cork, suffers from an auto-immune disease called primary biliary cirrhosis, and underwent liver transplant surgery in 2016. She has also been cocooning for over a year now on the advice of her doctor.

Ms O’Mahony said in the early days of shielding she was “terrified” to go outside the door, but she relaxed somewhat as time went on.

“But when I look at my life the past year, it wasn’t a normal way of living. I’ve adjusted to doing things to protect myself, but this isn’t living.”

For Ms O’Mahony, who spent 13 months on a transplant list in 2016, the past year has been like “dragging up the pain of the past."

Since Covid has hit, it’s a constant reminder of being sick.”

Ms O’Mahony, who also doesn’t know when she will receive her vaccine, said she feels she has been “forgotten” about.

“I’ve been given such a wonderful gift,” she said, but Covid-19 could “take it."

Waiting to hear when she will get the vaccine is like living her life back on a transplant list, she said: “I am waiting for the call that will change my life.”

Ms O’Mahony, alongside 16 other individuals have formed a group called Vaccines4Vulnerable, to campaign for the inclusion of transplant recipients, immunosuppressed people and others who are extremely vulnerable to Covid-19 to be added to cohort 1 of the vaccine rollout programme.