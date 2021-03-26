Covid-19 among healthcare workers at lowest level since August

New data from the Central Statistics Office shows positive trends in the rate of Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations, as latest figures showed another 20 deaths from the coronavirus and 584 confirmed new cases.

The latest weekly bulletin from the CSO, to the end of March 19, showed the lowest number of healthcare workers diagnosed with Covid-19 since last August, at 88.

Hospitalisations and ICU admissions also continue to decrease, to 163 and eight, respectively, while the proportion of daily cases among those over the age of 65 continues to fall as the vaccine rollout continues.

However, the proportion of asymptomatic cases within the total weekly positive cases has been increasing, and accounted for almost a quarter of all cases last week.

Friday's Nphet figures showed 20 new deaths from the virus, including three from February and six in January. The age range was from 57 to 91 years. A total of 4,651 Covid-19 related deaths have now been in Ireland since the start of the pandemic.

There were also another 584 confirmed cases of Covid-19, meaning 233,327 confirmed cases overall since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, gardaí have revealed that 12,336 €100 fines for non-essential travel have now been issued under the Covid-19 regulations and that more than 2,700 fines have been levelled at people attending or organising house parties.

Covid-19 breaches

To date, An Garda Síochána has issued about 16,834 Covid-19 fines across the range of all Covid-19 breaches.

Gardaí have issued 721 €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

According to the latest figures, running up to the end of Thursday, 721 €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports have been issued, and the total number of €100 and €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports now stands at 1,096.

In addition, 554 €500 fines have been issued for organising a house party and 2,159 €150 fines have been issued for attending a house party.

Another 293 fines of €80 have been issued for not wearing a face covering and 313 fines of €100 have been issued for non-essential travel by persons not ordinarily resident in the State.