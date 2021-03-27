Violence forces Drogheda families to uproot their lives 

Families from Drogheda have uprooted and left their homes or sent their at-risk children to live in other parts of the country for periods to reduce their exposure to drug-related intimidation and violence, a report has found.

The scoping review, commissioned by Justice Minister Helen McEntee in August 2020, was carried out in response to two main issues in the Drogheda area: crime and drugs, and the interrelationship between the two.

The review, conducted by former director of the Probation Service Vivian Geiran, found arson and bombing property were commonly used in the area in connection with drug-related intimidation.

Petrol bombs

Other forms of violence, including property damage and threats, were also used. There were also many recorded incidents of actual or attempted use of improvised explosive devices such as petrol bombs or pipe bombs.

“In some instances, houses have been burned out or severely damaged, as well as victims being injured, in such attacks. Because they generally take place in relatively built-up areas, neighbours of the intended target/s can be and often are directly affected by such attacks,” the report said.

The researcher was also told that in parts of Drogheda, Covid-19 restrictions do not feel unusual for some as responsible parents keep their children indoors more than might otherwise be the case due to fear of drug-related crime and intimidation.

The review acknowledges drug-related crime has existed in Drogheda for many years, with a period of “stasis” between 2006 and 2007. In subsequent years, there has been a succession of “relatively minor violent incidents” which have escalated in recent times to “a series of much more serious and planned, violent incidents”.

“These included a number of murders, at least four attempted murders, woundings, threats to kill, and upwards of 20 firing (firearms) incidents, in addition to bombing and arson attacks, as well as the full spectrum of assaults and other forms of violence,” the report states.

Increasingly violent attacks

Since summer 2018, two rival Drogheda-based organised crime groups have been engaged in increasingly violent attacks on each other, the report states, in a dispute linked to control of the lucrative drugs trade.

Mr Geiran cites a number of high-profile killings in recent years which, he says, "underlines both the increased ferocity and recklessness" of the violence.

On supports available, there was an "overall level of dissatisfaction" evident among respondents with the level and accessibility of drug treatment services in Drogheda.

Respondents also said they were concerned for the future, particularly in relation to the experience of children and young people.

Schoolteachers and parents reported that high-profile policing, while welcome and often successful, has become normalised for children, who regularly depict armed Garda patrols and checkpoints in drawings.

70 recommendations

The scoping report makes more than 70 recommendations on short and long-term responses to challenges the community faces, including crime prevention, youth services, drug addiction, education, infrastructure, and community development.

It calls for a particular need for improved interagency cooperation and for increased resources for services.

Funding of €150,000 has also been secured from the dormant accounts fund to implement these recommendations. It is anticipated the funding will be invested in drugs outreach work, counselling, family support, client progression pathways, court-related and prisoner support and additional harm reduction services.