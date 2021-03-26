Taoiseach seeks review of autism dossiers

The Taoiseach has asked the Health Minister to review the policy which has seen his department create dossiers on children with autism and their families who were previously involved in legal actions against the State.

An RTÉ Investigates programme on Thursday reported that the information was used to build and maintain dossiers on the children without the knowledge and consent of their parents.

It is understood Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly spoke on Thursday night about the policy, which the department has said is "normal practice".

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach said he was consulting with a number of ministers in a bid to "understand fully" what happened in the cases, believed to number about 50.

“The fundamental role of the State is to advocate for the child and to ensure that the State provides services and facilities to children to enable their full development and potential to be realised.

“Above all, the State must protect the rights of children.

“The Taoiseach believes the issues raised merit a further examination and he is consulting with the Ministers for Health, Children and Education, and the Minister of State with responsibility for Disability, with a view to setting up a multi-disciplinary team to consider those issues.

“This is with the aim of understanding fully what happened here and also to ensure a proper policy framework and guidelines for the future.

Above all, confidentiality in relation to a child’s medical and educational needs must always be protected.”

Sinn Féin’s health spokesperson David Cullinane said the issue warranted an independent inquiry. Mr Cullinane said he was "appalled" by the practice and said there was "no justification" for it.

"I think there has to be full disclosure at this point. Families must be informed about what information is kept on them.

"Secondly, the practice must be stopped. Families are fighting for services for their children and they're struggling to work out how to access services and for this to happen and to find out the State is effectively snooping on them is completely unacceptable."

Labour leader and health spokesperson Alan Kelly called on the minister to come before the Dáil. He said while the practice may be legal, it was not morally right.

This is so wrong, hurtful and suggests a culture of unfair practices within the department, exacerbated by the fact that the Department of Education seems to be colluding with Health.

“What we need to understand now is just how long this practice has been in play, and who knew what when. We’ve seen many health ministers since 1996, some still in the Dáil. The current minister needs to come before the Dáil without delay to get answers for families affected.

“It’s disappointing to hear people fall back on the realms of the law. Just because something is within the bounds of the law does not make it morally right or appropriate.

"We are talking about highly sensitive personal data relating to children and families. The Data Protection Commission needs to investigate the legality and appropriateness of the manner in which this information was gathered and shared."