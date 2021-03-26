Advocates question how many disabled children had dossiers built on them by the State 

Every family who has interacted with State agencies or advocated on behalf of a child with a disability is now wondering if their information has been accessed.

That’s according to disability rights advocates and legal experts following allegations that the Department of Health built dossiers on almost 50 children with autism involved in historic legal actions against the State.

Shane Corr, a whistleblower and senior civil servant in the Department of Health, told RTÉ Investigates that the department assembled dossiers including sensitive medical and educational information about the children and their families spanning years.

This was carried out with the assistance of the Department of Education and the HSE and included data such as school and medical reports.

Mr Corr alleged that this was done without the knowledge of the families, and without their consent.

“Faith in the system has been seriously damaged by the revelations,” said Lorraine Dempsey, interim CEO of Inclusion Ireland.

The Department of Health must act quickly to restore trust, by contacting all families affected by this issue as soon as possible.

"They must also make supports available to the families affected by this, many of whom will be understandably upset," Said Ms Dempsey

Inclusion Ireland is calling for a full investigation into this practice to establish how widespread it is, how many people are affected, and if people’s rights to privacy have been breached.

Serious questions have also been raised as to why information continued to be gathered about children and their families long after their cases against the State were dormant.

That's according to chief executive of the Children's Rights Alliance Tanya Ward.

"It is normal in litigation that relevant information is shared between the parties through various legal processes, but in this case, personal data was obtained from doctors, psychiatrists, and therapists about children and their families without their express knowledge or consent," said Ms Ward.

"It seems that information gathering grew legs and was potentially unlawful."

The Data Protection Commissioner will look into the data protection issues, and families will take their own actions on enforcement, Ms Ward added.

At the same time, the Government needs to conduct an independent human rights and equality audit surrounding the culture and practice of managing these cases.

"There is a legal duty on all public bodies to promote equality, prevent discrimination, protect the human rights of their employees, customers and service users and everyone affected by their policies and plans," said Ms Ward.

"These children and families have a right to privacy and some are very vulnerable."

Children’s rights advocate and solicitor, Gareth Noble, has also queried how the policy was created within the department, and which officials are behind it.

“When did it start? How many cases are actually involved," he said.

The Department of Health knows the solicitors on record in relation to all the cases affected, he added.

"There's a great sense of worry [among families]: 'Was my case affected, were my private practioners collating and passing over information to government bodies?'.

"The first thing that needs to happen is that in those cases that were affected by this policy, there needs to be full disclosure to those particular familes, it shouldn't have to be up to families to go investigating themselves."

In response to the RTÉ investigation, the Department of Health said it is "normal practice" for defendants to litigation to gather and maintain information in order to obtain legal advice, or to defend the proceedings. "This is necessary to protect the public interest and is a normal practice for the management of litigation."