'Marginal' behaviour changes contributing to risk from Covid-19

‘Marginal’ changes in behaviour are contributing to the risk level and the growth of Covid-19 in the population, which is currently between 0% and 2%.

Dr Ronan Glynn, the deputy chief medical officer, has warned that a doubling of household visits since January — one in ten people now visiting another household compared to one in 20 then — is adding to the risk from Covid-19.

Speaking at today's briefing by the National Publish Health Emergency Team (Nphet), he praised the majority of people who are mainly following the guidelines, but said the “marginal” changes were adding to the risk level.

Professor Philip Nolan, chairman of the Epidemiological Modelling Group, said the lower estimate of 0% would mean the virus is static but some indicators are that it is in fact slowly increasing.

He said: “We have seen an almost constant number of new hospital admissions per day between 20 and 25… that, for me, is the strongest indicator we are static or potentially disimproving.”

However, he pointed to the “near-disappearance” of Covid-19 cases in nursing homes as a strong sign the vaccination programme is working.

Public health doctors are also seeing some small differences in behaviour when they talk to people with Covid-19, said HSE public health specialist Dr Miriam Owens.

She said people have caught the virus when visiting friends indoors, noting it appears some parents who work from home now have more time to interact as children have mostly returned to school.

Others have returned to the workplace, with “slippage” when people spend too long without masks on breaks or at lunch together.

Asked whether the increased number of children being sent for testing was linked to school transmission, Dr Ownes said no.

“What we are seeing in the main is a lot of children being identified as close contacts of their parents or other adults in the community, they are tested appropriately because of that.”

This followed Prof Nolan’s data showing fewer than 10% of cases among school-age children are detected in the context of school investigations.

Data on reports about side effects from vaccination was also presented at today's briefing. So far 5,500 reports have been made to the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA).

HPRA chief executive Dr Lorraine Nolan said almost all the reports reflected predicted side effects, including headaches or dizziness.

There were 32 reports of blood clotting but none of the unusual cerebral blood clotting which led to a pause in the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine last week.

Dr Nolan said 3,000 reports were made about either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, and 2,500 about AstraZeneca.

She speculated the high level of reports about AstraZeneca is linked to increased awareness of risks.

Nphet was notified of three more deaths and 606 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 today. There were 312 people in hospital with the virus, including 75 in ICU.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population is now at 159.5. Eight counties, including Tipperary, at 162.3, have a slightly higher rate.

Cork, Kerry, and Kilkenny have the lowest rates at less than 46.