Three more paid weeks off for new parents as Family Leave bill passes

Working parents will be entitled to an additional three weeks of paid parental leave and benefit after the passing of the Family Leave and Miscellaneous Provisions Bill 2021.

The additional leave was announced in the budget last October but passed all stages of the Dáil this week and will be signed into law by the President in the coming weeks.

It will mean that from April, parents of children born from November 1 2019, can take a total of five weeks' paid leave within the first two years of their child's life.

Children's Minister Roderic O’Gorman said the move, which is required to be transposed into Irish law under the EU Work-Life Balance Directive, would see the total number of paid weeks go to nine in the coming years.

“We want to support parents in taking time away from work and having quality time with their children during those precious first two years, so I’m delighted to see this legislation pass through the Oireachtas," Mr O'Gorman said.

“Covid-19 has had a serious impact across society and working parents, especially those who have had children during the pandemic, often without the support of family and friends.

"The extension to parents' leave and benefit is intended to provide them with an additional period of leave to spend with their child."

However, opposition TDs criticised the delay in bringing the bill to the Dáil and proposed defeated amendments which would have allowed parents an extra year to take the leave.

Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore said the benefits of doing this would have outweighed the legislative challenges.

"We do not know for how much longer families will have to reorganise their schedules. We are not really sure what is going to happen in the coming months," she said.

Sinn Féin's Claire Kerrane said parent's leave has a low takeup rate, particularly with men, due to the payment rate of €245 per week.

"We know there is a low take-up of parent's leave and parental leave, particularly among men, and we need to address that. We can do so by looking at the rate of payment."