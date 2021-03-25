Man, 60s, dies after collision involving articulated lorry

A man has died following a fatal road traffic collision in Co Kildare this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene outside a business premises in Carbury at around 7.13am.

The collision involved the male pedestrian and an articulated lorry. The man, aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body has been taken to the local morgue where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The driver of the lorry was unharmed during the incident.

Forensic investigators have concluded their examination and the area has now fully re-opened to traffic.