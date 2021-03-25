Man, 60s, dies after collision involving articulated lorry

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene outside a business premises in Carbury at around 7.13am.
File photo: Leon Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Thu, 25 Mar, 2021 - 20:00
Michelle McGlynn

A man has died following a fatal road traffic collision in Co Kildare this morning.

The collision involved the male pedestrian and an articulated lorry. The man, aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body has been taken to the local morgue where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The driver of the lorry was unharmed during the incident.

Forensic investigators have concluded their examination and the area has now fully re-opened to traffic.

road safety
