Migrant support groups flag concerns about non-processing of visas

Migrant support groups have raised concerns over Ireland's new mandatory quarantine regime and the potential impact it could have for some entering the country on visas.

The new measures came into place from 4am on Friday and apply to arrivals from 33 designated countries deemed to be "high-risk", with a very limited list of exemptions.

The new quarantine regime is designed to limit the introduction of Covid cases into the country, including newer variants, but the Limerick-based migrant support group Doras said there were concerns over the non-processing of some visas, while the Cork-based Nasc organisation said it could impact on some refugees granted subsidiary protection.

Chief executive of Doras John Lannon said: "We are concerned that the Department of Justice are only processing what they deem as ‘essential visas’, with no dates for re-starting visa processing in sight and no clear rationale behind doing so.

"One of the main issues is that visas required for people to join family members already in Ireland are not being processed now. An Irish citizen can be joined here by a spouse who does not need a visa, but if the spouse needs a visa, they cannot join their family in Ireland.

We know of people who are now blocked from joining their spouse and family indefinitely. And the fact that it can take over 12 months for a visa to be processed adds to their distress and separation.

"Another problem is that there are no guidelines printed on embassy websites or on the INIS website to tell people what constitutes ‘imperative family reasons’."

Mr Lannon said there were also reports of visas being granted with the required stamp not being put on the passports and no clear date set for the resumption of processing visas.

"There seems to be no consistency in how the restrictions are being implemented by Irish embassies abroad, and the department isn't offering any updates on when things will resume," he said.

Fiona Hurley of Nasc said: "Our concern is that the Health (Amendment) Act 2021 hasn’t taken into consideration either the position of family members of refugees and persons eligible for subsidiary protection who have been granted family reunification under the International Protection Act and are due to travel into Ireland or refugees who are due to enter the State under the Irish Humanitarian Admission Programme (IHAP).

"The legislation specifically allows for people seeking international protection or unaccompanied minors to quarantine in other designated accommodation – which is very welcome – but it doesn’t assist the other family reunification or IHAP cohort who already have visas to enter the State."

Nasc had already written to TDs expressing similar concerns before the laws on mandatory quarantine were finalised and Ms Hurley said it may be impossible for family members of refugees and/or people entering IHAP to delay their travel until after the pandemic, while the cost of hotel quarantine is unaffordable to the vast majority of refugees in Ireland who have sponsored these applications and their family members who are hoping to join them in Ireland.