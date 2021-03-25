‘Deeply concerning’ cancer figures in Northern Ireland

The latest health service figures around cancer in Northern Ireland have been described as “deeply concerning”.

Fewer patients started treatment following an urgent GP referral in December 2020 (333) when compared with November (387) and October (377).

Only 55% of patients in December with an urgent GP referral for a suspicion of cancer started treatment within 62 days, despite a target of 95%.

Margaret Carr, from Cancer Research UK, expressed concern that people may be putting off seeing a doctor about cancer symptoms amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She also called for urgent action from the health department.

“The fall in the number of people starting treatment is also because health services in Northern Ireland are struggling the clear the backlog of patients waiting for tests, a long-standing problem that’s been made worse by the pandemic,” she said.

“To tackle this, urgent action is needed to train and employ more of the health professionals involved in delivering and interpreting the tests which can diagnose cancer.”

Dervilia Kernaghan, of Cancer Focus NI, described figures as “deeply concerning”.

“We fully understand the extreme pressures currently on our health service and appreciate just how hard medical staff has been working in an already very stretched system,” she said.

“However, we need a long-term plan. We urgently need a strategy around how services are being reset and Cancer Focus NI has for some time been calling for a twin track health care system.

“We need reassurances around how cancer services will be protected going forward, particularly as Covid is likely to continue to impact on our health service on an ongoing basis.”

Health Minister Robin Swann said officials are finalising a cancer recovery plan for Northern Ireland.

He said health staff worked to try to protect cancer services, including securing additional theatre capacity from the three local independent sector hospitals however the pandemic has had an impact.

“The pandemic has exacerbated already unacceptable waiting times as specialist staff, beds and critical care services were redirected to ensure that there were sufficient intensive care beds for all those who needed this care – Covid and non-Covid patients alike,” he said.

“Officials are currently finalising a Cancer Recovery Plan to address the immediate issues in cancer services with the aim of getting us to a place where services are stronger than before; and to ensure that the delivery of cancer services is resilient to potential future surges of Covid-19 and to the projected increase in cases of cancer.

“I have already introduced a regional process to ensure that cancer surgery will be delivered on the basis of clinical need, making best use of all available theatre capacity across the province.”

Mr Swann said that plans are underway to increase capacity to address backlogs in screening, diagnostic and treatment services as a consequence of the impact of Covid-19.

He said officials are also planning to provide additional diagnostic and surgical capacity through the independent sector and other UK and RoI providers.

“The costs of delivering the recovery plan, together with the need to reduce waiting times for diagnosis and treatment, are substantial,” he said.

“I have said before but it is worth repeating that significant recurrent investment is required to support the service to address waiting times and to prepare for the new pressures that we know are coming in terms of growth in demand and the particular care and support needs of those patients who are likely to be diagnosed later as a consequence of the impact of Covid-19 on cancer referrals and care pathways.”