Call for clarity on EU plan to scrap seasonal clock changes

An Irish MEP is calling for clarity on Europe’s plans to scrap the seasonal clock changes.

The clocks are due to go forward an hour this weekend for what could be the final time.

In 2019, the European Parliament voted that daylight savings time should be abolished by April 2021, but a final decision on it has yet to take place.

Member States had to decide whether they wanted to stay in summertime or wintertime.

An EU-wide survey found that more than 80% of citizens were in favour of scrapping the clock changes.

Ireland had plans to oppose the European proposal as it could prevent time zone issues with the North.

If the seasonal clock change is scrapped in the Republic, it would mean there could be two different time zones being in place on the island of Ireland.

“A large majority of MEPs voted in favour of the proposal to abolish the seasonal clock change by 2021,” said Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune.

I was very much in favour of abolishing the clock changes. Its original introduction did not lead to the expected benefits, such as energy savings.

Ms Clune said that there are a number of benefits to ending the seasonal clock changes.

“I have been working with various parties for many years to push forward these changes.

“There are many benefits to ending the process of changing the clocks each year such as improved outcomes for road safety and economic benefits. In addition brighter evenings in winter would have a positive benefit for public health.

“I am now raising the issue with the European Commission to seek clarity on the issue.”