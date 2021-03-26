Antenatal vaccine scheme ‘has great potential’

A new pilot scheme has proven successful in vaccinating pregnant women from vulnerable communities who tend not to engage with GPs and those behind the programme believe it could be just as successful when it comes to Covid jabs.

The pilot project, which operated through an antenatal clinic at Dublin's Rotunda Hospital, saw huge take-up of vaccines for the flu and whooping cough among a number of women. The study on it refers to that likelihood that "other vaccinations may also be offered more frequently in pregnancy" — including those for Covid-19.

The study, titled Recommending & Offering Vaccination in Antenatal Clinics: An Initiative to Improve Uptake, looked at how to work with pregnant women "who have, or are at risk of, blood-borne viruses or addiction".

The study, published in the Irish Medical Journal, states: "Many attending this clinic do not regularly attend primary care. We collaborated with colleagues from inclusion health who provided and delivered the vaccination within the clinic on five separate occasions."

The partners in the pilot project were Safetynet.

It found that 76 women were eligible to receive one or both vaccinations, for flu and/or whooping cough; 44 received both in the clinic; and 26 had previously received one elsewhere but received the other onsite as part of the pilot.

That meant just nine women declined one or both vaccines. The report states that "women from a Roma background were more likely to refuse vaccination".

The lead on the pilot project, Dr Maeve Eogan, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at the Rotunda Hospital, said the success of the programme opened up other possibilities for hard-to-reach groups.

"What it shows is that it works for recommended vaccinations in pregnancy, particularly for people who can't access their GP, or people who have attendance issues and don't access their GP," Dr Eogan said.

And certainly, while we would always recommend vaccination in pregnancy, this is not just recommending but having it there to offer it to people.

"It's in a specific clinic, an antenatal clinic for people with addictions and certain infectious diseases in pregnancy, and because of that increased prevalence of vulnerability in that population and increased prevalence of patients who do not access primary care in that population, we became very aware that significant proportion of patients who didn't have whooping cough or flu vaccination, long before Covid, recommended vaccination in pregnancy, and we were looking at ways of improving that.

"Safetynet inclusion health partners came down with the vaccine and that model really seems to have a very low refusal rate."

She said that while the study highlighted a reluctance among some in the Roma community to receive vaccines, even in the course of a successful pilot, contact has since been made with Pavee Point's Roma liaison group to try and address that "vaccine hesitancy".

Dr Eogan said the model could work with other groups and for other vaccines, including those for Covid-19. "It certainly could be rolled out," she said. "It will be embedded as a more formal part of our antenatal clinic but also it could be rolled out to other antenatal clinics in the Rotunda — for example, teenage clinics or other vulnerable populations.

"Certainly the same model could be used in other hospitals and certainly group vaccination could be a very positive endeavour for Covid vaccination, part with newer vaccines."