Minister 'very happy' to adapt Leaving Cert oral exams to ease teacher concerns

The minister for education has said that changes were made to facilitate a number of Leaving Cert students and teachers who expressed the view they would be more comfortable wearing masks during oral exams.

Norma Foley said however that public health officials had been “very happy” with measures put in place for the examinations.

She told RTÉ's Claire Byrne Show that public health officials had approved “every single measure” after they had been adjudicated and reviewed.

Ms Foley has asked students to be "very careful" over the Easter holiday so that all students could return to school after the break.

She said the school system has operated very well to date.

“There should be no playdates, no sleepovers.”

The minister added that they "are planning to open on April 12" but the Covid-19 situation means things are "very fluid."

Ms Foley said the education sector was "moving in the right direction" but was mindful that "things can change overnight."

When asked about the wearing of face masks by primary school children, Ms Foley said the public health advice says it is not necessary at this time, but if parents wanted their children to wear masks in school they could do so.

The Minister said that the figures for Covid-19 cases in schools were very low with a positivity rate of only 2.6% when compared with 30%% in households and that these results were "very reassuring."

When asked about regional restrictions, Ms Foley said the Government would be advised by NPHET “every step of the way” and that if other measures were necessary they would be examined.

As for the status of teachers on the priority vaccination list, Ms Foley said her department had made representations for school staff and would continue to advocate for them.