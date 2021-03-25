College students to be back on campus in September

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has said students will likely be back on campus next September.

Plans are already in place for such a possibility, he said today.

The roll-out of the vaccine programme means “we will be in a different place", Mr Harris told Newstalk.

But the former Minister for Health warned that the virus could “tear up the best-laid plans” and that there was no exact science yet of how the virus would behave.

The Government was going to have to talk to people about the best way out of the pandemic.

Mr Harris said he thought there would be a “slight easing” of restrictions in April, but that it would first be necessary to see what the situation looked like as the vaccine programme was rolled out in May and June.

“The 5k rule is driving people absolutely bonkers.”

Mr Harris said he was concerned about the current figures, but he was also optimistic.

While the number of hospitalisations and those in ICU was reducing there was still a need for “all of us” to adhere to the guidelines.

“We’re heading into summer when we can see more hope.”

Meanwhile, Ireland has secured more than €1bn as part of a new research and innovation programme, the biggest ever undertaken in Europe.

Horizon Europe, a new multidisciplinary programme to be launched today, will run until 2027 and will be backed by an overall budget of more than €95bn.

The programme will have three key pillars: science of excellence; global challenges and European industrial competitiveness; and innovative Europe.

Pillar two also includes "research missions" in five key areas: cancer; adaptation to climate change; climate-neutral and smart cities; soil health and food; and healthy oceans, seas, coastal and inland waters.

Horizon Europe will allow researchers, scientists and innovators to lead a more green, digital and inclusive recovery, according to Mariya Gabriel, European commissioner for innovation, research, culture, education and youth.

Mr Harris said: “As we navigate our way through this global pandemic, science and research have been at the forefront of the response.

Today, we launch a significant investment in research across Europe to ensure societies and economies are ready for the challenges of today and tomorrow.

“We want Irish innovators, researchers and entrepreneurs to be at the centre of this programme and to fulfil their research and innovation ambitions, scale their companies, and support a green recovery.

“We secured more than €1bn in support for research and innovation over the lifetime of Horizon 2020. I look forward to supporting our researchers and innovators to compete and continue to succeed under Horizon Europe.”