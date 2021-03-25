EU's threat of vaccine export ban a 'reserve position', says Fitzgerald

The Taoiseach and other EU leaders will discuss whether to expand restrictions on sending vaccines abroad, and to Britain in particular.
The Fine Gael MEP told Newstalk Breakfast that it does not fit well with the EU to be discussing bans.

Thu, 25 Mar, 2021 - 07:38
Greg Murphy

Frances Fitzgerald has said that the threat of an export ban on vaccines by the EU is a “reserve position”.

The EU has received 380 export requests to 33 countries and had turned down only one.

Ms Fitzgerald said there was now a supply chokepoint, but there had been a different ‘co-operative’ tone in talks in recent days.

“The mood music is changing.” 

Members of the European Council will meet via video conference later today to discuss the current Covid-19 situation.

The Taoiseach and other EU leaders will discuss whether to expand restrictions on sending vaccines abroad and to Britain in particular.

The leaders will take stock of the vaccine rollout of each country and the epidemiological situation and discuss how to respond appropriately to the pandemic crisis.

Ms Fitzgerald added that the EU was taking a global approach to the pandemic and supply of vaccines and expected the same approach from others, however, the UK was not responding with the same level of reciprocity.

“The EU felt very let down by the UK.” 

Ms Fitzgerald also pointed out that the EU had facilitated the supply of vaccines to 93 struggling countries through Covax while there had been no transparency by the UK about what they had done.

