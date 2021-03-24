Gardaí seek help locating missing 13-year-old

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing Dublin teenager.

Ronan Obeng, 13, is missing from his home in Clondalkin since last Sunday, March 21.

He is described as being 5'9" with a strong build. Ronan has short black hair and brown eyes.

When he was last seen, Ronan was wearing a grey Adidas tracksuit and black Adidas runners.

Anyone with information on Ronan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.