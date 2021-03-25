Ireland secures more than €1bn as part of a new research and innovation programme

Ireland has secured more than €1bn as part of a new research and innovation programme, the biggest ever undertaken in Europe.

Horizon Europe, a new multidisciplinary programme to be launched on Thursday, will run until 2027 and will be backed by an overall budget of more than €95bn.

The programme will have three key pillars: science of excellence; global challenges and European industrial competitiveness; and innovative Europe.

Pillar two also includes "research missions" in five key areas: cancer; adaptation to climate change; climate-neutral and smart cities; soil health and food; and healthy oceans, seas, coastal and inland waters.

Horizon Europe will allow researchers, scientists and innovators to lead a more green, digital and inclusive recovery, according to Mariya Gabriel, European commissioner for innovation, research, culture, education and youth.

“With Ireland being a strong innovator, I am confident that its top talents will continue to participate with great success and help deliver new knowledge and solutions for a sustainable future.”

Ahead of the launch Simon Harris, the Minister for Further and Higher Education, said: “As we navigate our way through this global pandemic, science and research have been the forefront of the response.

Today, we launch a significant investment in research across Europe to ensure societies and economies are ready for the challenges of today and tomorrow.

“We want Irish innovators, researchers and entrepreneurs to be at the centre of this programme and to fulfil their research and innovation ambitions, scale their companies, and support a green recovery.

“We secured more than €1bn in support for research and innovation over the lifetime of Horizon 2020. I look forward to supporting our researchers and innovators to compete and continue to succeed under Horizon Europe.”