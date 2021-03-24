Covid-19: 18 deaths and 683 cases confirmed amid concerns of rising social contacts

A further 18 deaths related to Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening as concerns are being raised about increased social contacts.

According to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), six of the deaths reported today occurred this month while 7 occurred in February and five in January.

The HPSC has also been notified of 683 confirmed cases.

Three-quarters of the cases confirmed today are people under the age of 45.

The majority of the 683 cases are located in Dublin with the capital accounting for 308 cases. There are 68 cases in Donegal, 49 in Kildare, 35 in Meath and 30 in Offaly. The remaining 193 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

For the ninth consecutive day, Offaly has the highest incidence rate in the country with 443.8. This is well over double the national 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 which currently stands at 159.3.

As of 8am this morning, there are 329 Covid patients in hospital, of which 76 are in ICU. There have been 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest vaccine data, 680,015 doses of Covid-19 have been administered in Ireland as of March 21 - 495,824 people have received their first dose while 184,191 have received their second.

Today's figures come as Nphet has postponed a key meeting on deciding whether or not Covid-19 restrictions can be eased next month.

The meeting which was planned for Wednesday on easing restrictions in April has been put off until Monday.

Nphet says it wants more time to see whether there is a consistent trend of rising cases and assess all the data available.

Public Health Officials will then advise the government ahead of a cabinet decision on Tuesday.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says they haven't decided whether the limited easing of Level 5 that was planned can go ahead.

He said: "No decision has been made in relation to the post-April 5 situation. No decision has been made.

"We'll be engaging with public health advice and other research in relation to this.

"We do acknowledge of course the enormous stress and strain and difficulties the current lockdown is imposing on people."

Concerns are being raised about people meeting up more and increasing their close contacts.

Speaking at a briefing this afternoon, Liz Canavan from the Department of the Taoiseach said people need to follow the advice.

"We are talking about some home visits that are lasting an hour or more where masks are not being worn," said Ms Canavan.

"It may be just a cup of coffee with extended family or a lunch. With the new variant this is just a lot riskier than people may think."

Ms Canavan emphasised that the country is at a delicate point. While this is the most frustrating time for many people, she said it is also the riskiest moment.

Five temporary walk-in Covid testing centres aiming to carry out up to 500 tests per day

Five walk-in Covid testing centres will open tomorrow in areas where Covid transmission has been high.

Four will be in Dublin, the National Aquatic Centre in Blanchardstown, the Grangegorman Primary Care Centre car park, Tallaght Stadium and Irishtown Stadium.

The fifth will be at the Tullamore Leisure Centre in Co Offaly.

The temporary centres will allow people who do not have symptoms of Covid-19 to get a free test without having to contact their GP first.

It is hoped that increasing the number of people tested will help to gain a better understanding of how and why the virus is spreading quicker in certain areas.

Working with the National Ambulance Service, each of these five centres aim to carry out 300-500 Covid-19 tests per day. The current testing pathway has the capacity to complete 25,000 PCR tests per day, based on Nphet recommendations.

According to Niamh O'Beirne, HSE National Lead for Test and Trace, around one in five people have no symptoms of Covid and can spread it without knowing.

Ms O'Beirne said testing those without symptoms will help to find positive cases earlier and allow those people to take the necessary action to protect those around them.

By identifying those cases and people then taking all necessary precautions, it will help to break the chains of transmission.

Those eligible to avail of the walk-in testing service must be over the age of 16, have no symptoms of Covid-19, live within 5k of the testing centre and not have tested positive for Covid within the past six months.

The centres will be open from Thursday, March 25 to Wednesday, March 31 from 11am to 7pm. Those attending are advised to bring photo ID and must provide a mobile contact number so they can be contacted with their results.

Any persons with any common symptoms of the virus - including a high temperature, a new cough, shortness of breath or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste - are asked not to attend the walk-in centres.

Instead those people should self-isolate and phone a GP immediately.

TDs criticise EU vaccine procurement process

There has been strong criticism of the EU's vaccine procurement process in the Dáil this evening.

It comes as the bloc moved to make it more difficult to export vaccines to countries with large amounts of supply.

The EU are currently producing vaccines and then exporting them while struggling to vaccinate their own population.

EU Commissioners pointed out this morning that 10 million doses made in the EU have gone to the UK. None have come back in return.

So they have tweaked the rules around exports.

Now countries have to consider the level of supply in the country they are exporting to and whether that nation has played ball with the EU and sent some vaccines produced there back.

The EU publicly say it is not a measure aimed specifically at the UK but politically that is the assumption as a fight over stockpiles of AstraZeneca looms.

Former Labour leader Brendan Howlin was among a number of TDs to criticise the EU procurement process in the Dáil this afternoon.

"It should never have reached this point. A failure of procurement, a slowness in authorisation and a communication strategy that has painted the most generous of national blocs as vaccine grabbers," said Mr Howlin.

Digital green passes aim to open up international travel

The EU says new digital green passes will form an important part of countries' efforts to return to normal.

The certificates will prove someone has either had a Covid vaccine, recently tested negative or have post-infection immunity.

MEPs are due to vote tomorrow on approving the system which is aimed at opening up international travel.

European Commissioner Johannes Hahn says it is a crucial part of allowing people to travel again.

"Our ambition now is to have the regulation in place by no later than June this year in order to ensure the free movement of our citizens can take place under safe conditions," said Mr Hahn.

"This is a very important element of a gradual return to normal which is expected from citizens and businesses alike."