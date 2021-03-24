North faces Brexit security challenge, warns UK terrorism watchdog

Northern Ireland faces a “very challenging security situation” post Brexit, with threats from both republican and loyalist groups, the UK’s watchdog on terrorism powers has said.

In his latest report, the Independent Reviewer of Terrorism Legislation said the PSNI and security officials were “extremely sensitive” to the potential fallout from EU exit.

The reviewer, barrister Jonathan Hall, said there was potential for loyalist paramilitaries to cause “significant disruption” if they feel Northern Ireland’s place in the UK is being jeopardised.

In his detailed report on use of terrorism powers across the UK in 2019, the reviewer said there were “obvious concerns” that dissident republicans would attempt to take advantage of post-Brexit problems.

“PSNI and security officials are extremely sensitive to the potential consequences of Brexit,” said the report.

“There are obvious concerns that dissident republicans may attempt to take advantage of any disruption that results from Brexit. It is generally accepted that the erection of infrastructure at the border would become a target.”

The reviewer said if the post-Brexit settlement is perceived as undermining Northern Ireland’s position within the UK, there was the risk that loyalists could engage in mass protests or target customs infrastructure.

“History demonstrates that loyalist protests have the potential to be extremely disruptive, and do not always end peacefully,” the report said.

“These possibilities, combined with the loss of information-sharing and the European Arrest Warrant, could lead to a very challenging security situation.”

The report said the security situation in the North remains at “severe” — that is that an attack is highly likely.

“Assessing the threat in Northern Ireland from terrorism as being “severe” can in no way be described as an overstatement,” it said.

The reviewer said dissident republicans are investigated as terrorists, as their violence is directed against the institutions of the State, but that loyalist groups are investigated as paramilitaries.

He said there should be a “coherent explanation” for this.

The report said loyalist paramilitary groups have members numbering in the thousands, though many are dormant, which it said “underlines the challenges” faced by Northern Ireland society in bringing paramilitarism to an end.

“By virtue of sheer numbers, loyalist paramilitaries have the capacity to cause significant disruption to everyday life in Northern Ireland," the report said.

“The United Kingdom’s exit from the EU may increase the potential for significant disruption from loyalist paramilitaries who feel Northern Ireland’s place in the Union is being jeopardised.”

The reviewer was concerned at the ability of the Ulster Volunteer Force to fly its flags at a train station near Belfast City Airport.

“It is difficult to envisage circumstances in which the symbol of a proscribed organisation would be permitted to fly in such a prominent public space in Great Britain,” the report said, adding the PSNI has the power to seize such flags.

The report said there was a possibility of extreme right wing groups migrating to the North with a view of taking advantage of the “permissive space” created by paramilitaries in certain parts.