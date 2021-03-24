Daughter of former Carlow footballer appeals for help in finding lost locket with sentimental value  

Sorcha Corden is the daughter of former Carlow GAA captain Andrew Corden, who died tragically at the age of 24 in a forklift accident 
Daughter of former Carlow footballer appeals for help in finding lost locket with sentimental value  

Sorcha is hoping someone has seen the missing locket. Picture: Sorcha Corden/Twitter

Wed, 24 Mar, 2021 - 16:17
Steve Neville

The daughter of a former Carlow GAA player has appealed for help in finding a lost locket that has “a lot of sentimental value”.

DCU student Sorcha Corden had been travelling by Dart from Kilbarrack to Tara Street in Dublin for teaching practice when the locket snapped without her realising.

She has taken to Twitter in the hope that someone may have seen the locket or handed it into Irish Rail.

“I’ve had it for years and it has a lot of sentimental value as there is a photo of my late dad in there. If anyone sees it travelling today pls get in touch,” she wrote on social media.

 

Sorcha is the daughter of former Carlow GAA captain Andrew Corden, who died tragically at the age of 24 in a forklift accident in 2002.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, the 21-year-old revealed she was just two-years-old at the time.

“I’ve had the locket for around seven or eight years. My family helped me buy it to replace an older one I had,” she explained.

“My dad passed when I was two so I’ve always carried a photo of him around to feel close to him.” 

Sorcha said that once she realised she had lost the locket she got in touch with Irish Rail, but it hasn’t yet been handed in.

While playing with Carlow, Corden captained his side to O’Byrne Cup success shortly before he died.

In 2019, he was honoured with the winners of an U-20 football development competition being awarded the Andrew Corden Cup.

Read More

From a United Ireland to Marty Morrissey: Joe Brolly and the moments that got the nation talking

More in this section

Virus Outbreak Germany Vaccines EU moves to reduce Covid-19 vaccine exports to countries with better vaccination rates
Nphet postpones discussion on April 5 easing of restrictions Nphet postpones discussion on April 5 easing of restrictions
New Focus Ireland plan aims to help 5,000 families in five years New Focus Ireland plan aims to help 5,000 families in five years
Daughter of former Carlow footballer appeals for help in finding lost locket with sentimental value  

HPSC reports rise in Covid outbreaks in private homes and schools

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices