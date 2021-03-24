HPSC reports rise in Covid outbreaks in private homes and schools

The Health Protections Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has reported a rise in the number of outbreaks of Covid-19 in private homes and schools last week.

According to the latest HPSC figures, 404 outbreaks of the virus have been reported since last Saturday.

The time period includes St Patrick's Day and the total number of outbreaks is an increase of 65 when compared to the previous week.

The total number of outbreaks reported in private homes reached 258, an increase of 55 compared to the previous week.

General outbreaks in the home increased from nine incidents the week previous to 14 incidents last week, up by five.

In schools, outbreaks tripled to 24 reported incidences compared to eight outbreaks the week prior.

Outbreaks in childcare facilities doubled from eight incidences the week previous to 16 outbreaks last week.

The reported number of hospital and nursing home outbreaks has fallen while the number of university-linked outbreaks has fallen too.

An outbreak is recorded as two or more related cases of the coronavirus.

The latest figures come as the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has postponed their discussion on an easing of restrictions for April 5.

The meeting which was planned for today has been put off until Monday.

Nphet said it wants more time to see whether there is a consistent trend of rising cases and assess all the data available.

Public health officials will then advise the government ahead of a cabinet decision on Tuesday.