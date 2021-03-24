Covid-hit households struggle with higher energy bills

The rise of remote working practices and Covid-19 movement restrictions have contributed to a spike in the number of people worried about household energy bills.

Some 12% of electricity and 15% of gas customers claim their ability to pay bills has been affected by Covid-19, according to a survey.

The poll, conducted on behalf of the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU), also found two in five domestic energy users are concerned about the impact of Covid-19 on their energy usage and the consequent impact on bills.

Usage of online comparison websites continued to increase, rising from 25% of electricity customers in 2019 to 34% in 2020, and 25% of gas customers in 2019 to 42% in 2020.

However, when it comes to switching energy suppliers, almost half of electricity and gas consumers surveyed said they have never switched suppliers (44% electricity, 43% gas).

Among those who have, the ease of switching has been gradually improving since 2016, with 97% in electricity and 91% in gas saying it was easy to switch.

SMEs

Switching of electricity and gas among SMEs has declined on 2019 levels, with electricity down from 25% to 17% and gas down from 22% to 14%.

Over a third of SMEs claimed their organisation’s ability to pay energy bills has been affected by the pandemic.

Approximately 2,000 residential customers and 650 SMEs participated in the research, conducted by Behaviours and Attitudes through telephone and online panel interviews.

Aoife MacEvilly, CRU commissioner with responsibility for the retail sector, said the research provides a “timely and important look” into the attitudes and experiences of consumers with the electricity and gas markets in Ireland.

"The CRU would encourage energy customers to see what savings they could make by negotiating with or switching their supplier," Ms MacEvilly said.

Daragh Cassidy, a spokesman for price comparison website Bonkers.ie, says it is unsurprising that some households are struggling to pay energy bills due to increased usage.

"Usually there would be no one at home for almost half the day, the reality of Covid-19 and the extended lockdown means there’s probably going to be a lightbulb on, a computer buzzing, a laptop being charged, or a kettle being boiled almost 24/7," he said.

Important to switch

He highlighted the importance of switching service providers, adding that companies "do not reward loyalty".

“Discounts of over 40% are now available to those who switch, meaning a household could save around €500 a year.

"However, if you live in a poorly insulated home or in a home with more than three bedrooms, your savings are likely to be even more," Mr Cassidy said.

"At a time when energy usage in the home has probably never been higher due to more of us working and socialising at home, it’s really important that people switch energy supplier regularly to ensure they’re getting the very best value."