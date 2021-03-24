O'Leary expects Irish to fly from NI as Ryanair expands summer schedule

Ryanair has announced it is expanding its summer flying schedule, despite ongoing fears the Covid-19 restrictions may mean foreign holidays remain on hold.

Following a surge in bookings from the UK and Germany, the airline's CEO Michael O'Leary said they planned to operate at 80% of a normal summer schedule in July, August and September, around 2,300 flights per day.

Mr O'Leary is predicting reasonably free movement around Europe by the summer.

"We think there's a lot of pent-up demand for summer holiday travel," he said.

"Clearly that won't take place in April and May, but we do believe by June, July and August there will be reasonably free movement of people between the UK and the European Union and vice versa."

Mr O'Leary says he expects people from Ireland to use flights from Northern Ireland to go on holiday this summer.

He said: "We think a lot of people from the Republic of Ireland are going to use these flights as a means of escaping to Portugal, Greece and Italy in the earlier part of the summer, even while Ireland's vaccine programme lags considerably behind the success of the UK programme."

Passengers will be asked to wear face masks on flights potentially until 2022, the airline’s boss has said.

“I would imagine at this point in time, we’re planning to continue to require mandatory face mask-wearing onboard our aircraft through the remainder of this summer schedule and next winter’s schedule,” Mr O’Leary said.

He said this could continue until the spring of next year, unless there are new guidelines from European authorities.

Mr O'Leary added that governments across Europe are going to find it difficult to keep people in lockdown when the majority of the population have been vaccinated against the virus.

He said: "You look at the success of the UK's vaccine rollout programme, by then of March 50% of the adult population will have been vaccinated, by the end of June that rises to 80%.

"I think it will be very difficult for either the UK government or the EU governments to lock people down when you have 80% of the population vaccinated."

"Through April there's going to be a significant increase in the volume and production of vaccines.

"We're still only in the middle of March and I think the situation will have changed markedly by the time we get to June, July and August when the kids are on holidays."

Mr O’Leary is keen to get his planes back in the air, so Ryanair can start making money and selling tickets again.

The company has taken a massive hit over the last year, carrying only around 33 million passengers in the year to February, compared to 154 million in the same period a year earlier.

Ryanair also said today it expected to take delivery of 16 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft before the coming summer season.

Mr O'Leary told an online news conference that Ryanair expected to receive eight of the MAX aircraft in April, another eight in May and none in June.