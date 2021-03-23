Intel to create 1,600 new jobs in Ireland

Intel Ireland is to create 1,600 new jobs in Leixlip, it emerged tonight.

The new jobs will be created once it creates a new chip manufacturing factory in Kildare.

The company said that in order to more than double available manufacturing space in Ireland, it has invested an additional $7 billion from 2019 to 2021 in an ongoing expansion.

"This investment is designed to bring Intel’s latest generation 7nm process technology to the region and expand our manufacturing operations," Eamonn Sinnott, Intel Ireland's general manager said.

"It will also drive economic growth in the region, creating 1,600 permanent high-tech jobs once complete and over 5,000 construction jobs."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin tweeted: "Great news that @Intel_IRL is creating 1600 news jobs with an ambitious expansion of its Irish operations.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar hailed it as fantastic news and "another huge vote of confidence in Ireland’s future".

Intel currently employs 5,000 people in Ireland, with 4,500 working in Leixlip and the rest in in Cork and Shannon.

The Intel investment in Ireland has been long in gestation.

Kildare Co Council gave the green light in May 2019 to plans by Intel for its latest $4bn (€3.5bn) extension to the manufacturing plant, known as Fab, in Leixlip.

In 2016, Intel secured planning permission for the first phase of the Fab facility, worth $4bn.

The two projects will employ 6,000 construction workers and provide 1,600 full-time jobs when they are up and running.