Gardaí concerned for welfare of man, 37, missing from Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 37-year-old man missing from Dublin.

Niall O'Connor has been missing from the Seabury area of Malahide since Monday.

Gardaí and his family are very concerned for Niall’s welfare.

He is described as being 5'9", with no hair. He is of a medium build and he has blue eyes.

When last seen Niall was wearing green overalls and a hi-vis vest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact gardaí in Coolock on 01 666 4600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.