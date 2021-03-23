Manager of vandalised Limerick creche says area needs more resources for local youths

The manager of a Limerick creche that was vandalised has called for more resources for children in the area rather than the punishment of those responsible.

Steve Goode manages King's Island Community Creche, which was damaged after some children climbed into the facility.

Instead of calling for the children to be punished, Mr Goode has asked why there aren’t more amenities for the children of St Mary’s Park, an area of Limerick with high crime and poverty rates.

“They didn't come in to vandalise the place, that wasn't their intention. It's quite obvious when you look at the CCTV. They came in and spent most of the time playing. But, they got out of hand and they broke something,” Mr Goode explained.

Why do children have to climb over a wall to find some things they can play with? Why are there no other resources in the area for young children?”

Mr Goode said there were two major hurdles he believes children in the area face – poverty and crime.

Extremely disadvantaged

“They have to suffer the effects of poverty because the area is extremely disadvantaged,” he said.

The area has also suffered for many years from criminality. If their homes aren't actually raided, they see other homes being raided on a regular basis.

"They often have to go through a Garda checkpoint to get here. And all that is traumatic in a way,” Mr Goode added.

The early years worker has called for more resources, in general, to be implemented in the area as well as more resources to be given to the creche.

Mr Goode called for play therapists, speech and language therapists, family support workers and more, so they can provide an early intervention service, and help children in the area.

War on drugs

St Mary’s Park has, in recent months, become the centre of Limerick’s war on drugs.

Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche, speaking at a Joint Policing Committee, confirmed that checkpoints have been established around the area of St Mary’s Park to monitor the people who are visiting the estate from outside with the aim of purchasing drugs.

Sinn Féin TD Maurice Quinlivan said he had raised the issue with the Minister for Justice. He said families in the estate have been living with the presence of open 24-hour drug dealing for a long time.