New laws would require quad bike registration at point of sale

New legislation is being examined by the Department of Justice which would require all quad bikes and scramblers to be registered at the point of sale.

The Minister of State for Law Reform, James Browne, said the measure was being examined in addition to changes announced by the Transport Minister Eamon Ryan last month, which are designed to tackle the anti-social use of scramblers and other off-road vehicles in places such as public parks.

Mr Browne said the legal obligation for such vehicles to be registered at the point of sale just like motor cars could not be incorporated in the Road Traffic (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill recently approved by the Government.

He told a meeting of the Dublin City Joint Policing Committee on Wednesday that it was “a little bit more complex” than extending the existing law governing the registration of other motorised vehicles.

The minister said a system of tracing the owners of quad bikes and scramblers was needed as he said it was problematic when adults claimed such vehicles were taken without their permission by their children.

Major loopholes

Mr Browne said other changes announced by Mr Ryan which will prohibit the use of mechanically propelled vehicles on public or private land unless there is permission from the landowner would close off one of the major loopholes surrounding quad bikes and scramblers.

Gardaí are also being given powers to seize such vehicles as well as to obtain warrants for a search of premises where they suspect quad bikes and scramblers used unlawfully are being kept.

Mr Browne said a memo will also be brought to the Cabinet in the next few weeks seeking funding to provide outlets for young people who have an interest in motorbikes.

The minister said a very successful scheme that provided training for children in raising their awareness about the dangers of quad bikes and scramblers as well as a track to practice already operates in the Moyross area of Limerick.

The chairman of the committee, Daithí de Róiste, said quad bikes and scramblers were having a devastating effect on the lives of working-class communities across Dublin.

Courier drugs

The Fianna Fáil councillor said in some cases such vehicles were being used to courier drugs.

Sinn Féin councillor Daithí Doolan said users of quad bikes and scramblers were “holding whole communities to ransom” with the vehicles used as “weapons to intimidate".

Mr Browne said he expected the changes planned by the Department of Transport which would grant additional powers to gardaí would be introduced as soon as possible given the Government feels “a sense of urgency” about the issue.