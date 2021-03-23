Nursing home residents in urgent need of protections

Urgent improvements are needed to better protect people living in nursing homes and other residential settings, the Oireachtas Health Committee heard on Tuesday.

The committee also heard long-awaited legislation to introduce statutory homecare is now progressing, and the HSE is piloting a Home First programme.

CEO of the health watchdog the Health Information & Quality Authority (Hiqa) said Covid-19 did not create the need for regulatory reform but the past year has shown reform cannot wait.

Urgency

The urgency was highlighted by Dr Kathleen MacLellan, assistant secretary at the Department of Health. She said of the 4,587 people who died with Covid-19, 2,009, or 47%, were nursing home residents.

Hiqa chief executive Phelim Quinn said: “It is important to note that Covid-19 has not in itself signalled the need for regulatory reform, rather it has shone a spotlight on an issue that was already in need of urgent consideration.”

Answering questions from Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane, Mr Quinn agreed that Hiqa currently does not have a remit to investigate individual complaints regarding abuse.

His colleague Susan Cliffe, deputy chief inspector of social services said the problem lies not in the number of inspections, but in the regulations they operate under.

She said they will have more inspectors next year, but stressed: “The key point actually is the regulations we are inspecting against, and the requirement for reform.

“When we go out we inspect against regulations that we now see there are significant shortfalls with … it is the quality of the tools.”

'Unexpected deaths'

Ms Cliffe said Hiqa was notified of 2,721 “unexpected deaths” in the nursing home sector since March 2020, across all illnesses.

This includes 2,308 in the private sector and 413 in public homes – this reflects the far larger number of people who live in private care currently.

Dr MacLelland said recommendations from the Nursing Home Expert Panel Report, published in October, have brought closer cooperation between the private and public sector.

Fine Gael TD Colm Burke asked when draft legislation for statutory homecare will be published and when families might expect to see this.

Dr MacLellan said a “licensing framework for professional home support providers” will shortly be discussed by Government.

“The funding that is being provided for Home First we expect that would keep around 250 in their homes… that will give us indictors of what can be achieved and delivered safely in the system,” she said, referring to a HSE pilot project.

Senator Martin Conway described the limitations on Hiqa’s ability to investigate as “shocking”.

He also queried the reasons why so many under-65s live in nursing homes.

Yvonne O’Neill, interim director of community operations at the HSE said there were currently 1,330 younger people supported through the Fair Deal system in nursing homes. This figure does not, she said, capture people who have a private arrangement.

Ms O’Neill said many of these people are appropriately placed, but said 50% of them are under 55 years of age.

Antigen testing

Mr Cullinane also asked why antigen testing is not supported for nursing homes as part of tackling the spread of the virus.

Ms O’ Neill said: “The guidance on its use if provided to us by Nphet… currently there isn’t a proposal for the use of antigen testing in nursing homes. There is a paper being developed on this.”