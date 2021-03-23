Cork and Kerry among the best performing counties as Nphet rules out regional restrictions

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has ruled out a regional approach to restrictions across Ireland.

Leitrim, Kilkenny, Monaghan and Mayo have had an average of fewer than five cases a day over the past five days, while Cork and Kerry are among the counties with the lowest 14-day incidence rate.

Following behind, Leitrim and Kilkenny with 14-day incidence rates of 34.3 and 37.3 respectively, Cork has an incidence rate of 48.8 while Kerry is close behind at 50.1.

This translates to 265 cases in Cork in the last two weeks and 74 in Kerry.

Leitrim and Kilkenny have had 11 and 37 new cases in the last 14 days.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn says Ireland must continue to take a national approach when it comes to restrictions.

"We know from our mobility data that people live and work and socialise in different parts of counties and across counties.

"We're a very small country in the overall scheme of things.

"Of course we'll continue to look at it as an option but I don't think now is the time for a regional approach."

At the other end of the table, Offaly, Longford, Kildare, Dublin and Meath make up the worst-performing counties per their 14-day incidence rate.

These stand at 424.6 in Offaly with 331 cases in the last two weeks, followed by Longford at 269.1 and 110 cases, Kildare at 256.2 and 570 cases, Dublin with a 14-day incidence rate of 233.3 and 3,144 new cases and Meath at 225.1 and 439.

On Monday, Nphet described the coronavirus situation in Ireland as “volatile” and “precarious”.

Dr Glynn has said that any new localised measures would not be additional restrictions, but extra public health measures, such as testing.

“What may be required in the coming while, however, is an enhanced response in some areas that are finding incidence particularly stubborn to get under control,” he said.

“We are looking at things like testing and other measures.”