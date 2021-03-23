Public trust in Government soared amid 2020 Covid crisis - study

Rapid response to improve income protection and social welfare during the Covid-19 pandemic saw public trust in the Government soar in 2020, new research has found.

The study, conducted by NUI Galway, found that Government trust reached a high of 66% as the coronavirus crisis took hold in the country.

Published by the Society for the Study of Economic Inequality, the research identified a number of issues around the building of public trust, including protection of purchasing power, social protection, non-discretionary spending and political sustainability to name but a few.

According to Professor Cathal O'Donoghue, established chair in social and public policy, the Government saw a big rise in public trust between 2019 and 2020 as a result of action taken to protect people's purchasing power.

This trust plateaued in 2021.

Professor O’Donoghue said the impact that Covid-19 had on Ireland’s economy and public finances has been "deeper, faster and more broadly felt" than the financial crises across Europe from 2008 to 2012.

The data shows that in 2009, following the financial crash, public trust in the Government reached a low of 18% He added: “Rapid response and novel initiatives to protect living standards of a large proportion of the population ensured trust in Government and backing for difficult but necessary public health measures.”

Professor O’Donoghue said there is an "ongoing need for institutions to protect people from economic swing" that could be brought about by climate change, globalisation and ageing.

The study forms part of a Health Research Board funded research programme on the Covid-19 response.