Michael D Higgins 'grateful' to receive first Covid-19 jab

President Michael D Higgins has received the Covid-19 vaccination.

The President, and wife Sabina, got their first jab on Friday.

A statement from the President’s office said they were “grateful” to have got the dose.

“Their turn having come, President Higgins and Sabina were grateful to receive their first Covid-19 vaccination from their local GP on Friday,” the statement read.

It comes as the Taoiseach has urged people to follow public health guidelines, with case numbers refusing to fall.

Yesterday, 769 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed here and Micheál Martin has called on people not to gather indoors.

“What I would say to people is that we have to control this. We must avoid congregating indoors at all costs. I think that is a key behavioural thing, we must stay fast. All of us avoid congregation indoors where it is not necessary,” he said.

Earlier, HSE clinicians warned that Ireland may be heading for another Covid-19 surge following yesterday's high case numbers.

HSE clinical lead on infection control Professor Martin Cormican said the country needed to be "careful" as case numbers have not fallen as had been anticipated.

He said people coming together for occasions like wakes and birthday parties pose a “huge risk” to everybody.