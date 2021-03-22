One further death and 87 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

A further 87 cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland has been confirmed as schools in the region reopened for most today.

One further death has also been recorded by the Department of Health in the last 24-hour reporting period.

On Monday morning, there were 160 Covid-positive confirmed inpatients in hospital, of whom 15 were in ICU.

Meanwhile, the return of seven year groups of school children in Northern Ireland has been hailed as a “good day for our young people and their families” by the Stormont Education Minister.

Primary pupils in P4 to P7 and secondary school children in year groups 12 to 14 resumed face-to-face education on Monday morning after three months of home learning during the coronavirus lockdown.

Primary pupils in years P1 to P3, nursery and pre-school children are already back, having returned on March 8.

The final cohort, secondary pupils in years eight to 11, is due to go back to classes on April 12 after the Easter holidays.

That move is dependent on a Stormont review of the public health data at the time.

The winter surge of Covid-19 cases forced the closure of schools in January.

Only vulnerable children and those of key workers had been able to attend classes prior to this month.

Visiting three schools on Monday, Stormont Education Minister Peter Weir said he had been struck by the joy among the children.

“I think it’s a very good day for our young people, a good day for families, not just for their educational future but for their mental health and well being, there is nothing can beat being directly back in school itself,” he said at Wallace High School in Lisburn, Co Antrim.

“For a lot of students, it has now been 13 weeks since they were in school with their friends and that has an impact on them not just educationally but in terms of their wellbeing.

“This is a significant milestone in the return to a normalised educational environment.” Mr Weir said, while the Covid-19 testing in schools will allow for earlier detection of cases, it is important for everyone to play their role by abiding by the regulations.

“I know this can be very frustrating, but particularly for parents whenever they are doing the drop off and pick up that they observe social distancing and that they wear masks,” he said.

“Every one of us has a role to play not just in keeping schools open but ensuring we can move to the maximum extent of opening up society.”