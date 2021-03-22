Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing teen from Meath

Shannon Molloy, 16, was last seen in the Enfield area of Meath on Saturday
Mon, 22 Mar, 2021 - 15:21

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a teenager missing from Meath.

Shannon Molloy, 16, was last seen in the Enfield area of Meath on Saturday, March 20.

She is described as being 5’5" in height, with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Shannon was wearing black leggings, a black furry jacket, black Nike runners along with a large handbag.

Anyone that can assist gardaí in locating Shannon is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

