HSE clinicians warn of 'another surge' as Covid-19 cases reach three week high

Leading HSE clinicians have warned Ireland may be heading for another Covid-19 surge following yesterday's high case numbers.

HSE clinical lead on infection control Professor Martin Cormican said the country needed to be "careful" as case numbers have not fallen as had been anticipated.

769 new cases of Covid-19 were reported by public health officials last night - the highest figure for three weeks

"We could be looking at another surge," he told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland

The more we come together the more the virus spreads. The new strain spreads faster.

Prof Cormican said the public needs to look at which situations are most important and to prioritise them.

He said people coming together for occasions like wakes and birthday parties pose a “huge risk” to everybody.

This, he said, is evidenced by the spread of Covid in certain workplaces and other settings where people have been congregating.

HSE clinical lead on infection control Professor Martin Cormican

Prof Cormican said "everything has to be done in proportion" as regards limiting the spread of the virus, and that all public health measures, including mandatory quarantine "are under constant review."

He said his main concern about travel is that people might bring a variant into the country that might be vaccine-resistant.

Echoing Professor Cormican's remarks, HSE Clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said the current level of Covid-19 cases is "disheartening."

Dr Henry said that while the country was not "back to square one" it is not "seeing the dip we’d hoped for."

Chief Clinical Officer at the HSE, Dr Colm Henry.

He said there is now a need to focus on recent positive developments, noting that nursing home residents and staff are now almost completely vaccinated, as are acute frontline workers whose infection numbers have decreased from 1,000 in one week in February to 14 in one week recently.

Dr Henry said the vaccination programme will help reduce illness, hospitalisations and deaths in vulnerable groups which is a "cause for considerable hope."

However, he warned on Newstalk Breakfast that “we cannot rely purely on vaccination alone as it will not lead to an immediately improved situation".

"The lower we get figures down, the more choices we will have, but there are still a lot of cases out there,” he said.

He said he is particularly concerned that the continuing high level of cases will lead to more hospitalisations.

When asked about the introduction of mandatory quarantine in hotels this week, Dr Henry said the country is ready for it.

"Any public health measures need the support of the population. We’ve swallowed more bitter pills in the last year," he said.

Dr Henry encouraged people to “hold tight” to help protect the old and vulnerable.

"As the vaccination programme progresses case numbers will come down and choices will increase," he added.