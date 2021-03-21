Almost a third of households affected by driving test delays 

12% of those surveyed knew of at least one learner driver regularly driving without an accompanying driver
Under Level 5 restrictions, only those considered essential workers are allowed to proceed with a driving test.

Sun, 21 Mar, 2021 - 15:04
Nicole Glennon

Almost a third of households (29%) have been directly affected by a limit on driving tests during lockdown, according to a survey from AA Ireland.

Under level 5 restrictions, only those considered essential workers are allowed to proceed with a driving test.

The survey of more than 4,000 motorists, also found that more than 12% knew of at least one learner driver “regularly” driving without an accompanying driver.

A further 9.6% of respondents partially agreed with this statement.

“For as long as we remain in level 5 of Covid-19 restrictions, the Government have quite rightly taken the decision to restrict driving tests to those working in essential services,” Conor Faughnan, AA director of consumer affairs said.

Conor Faughnan of AA Ireland said they have had issues in recent years with learner permit holders thinking they had reason to drive without an accompanying driver because of difficulties getting a test or a requirement to get to work.

Conor Faughnan of AA Ireland said they have had issues in recent years with learner permit holders thinking they had reason to drive without an accompanying driver because of difficulties getting a test or a requirement to get to work.

“However, the longer this goes on, the longer the waiting list for a test date becomes for those who currently can’t apply to sit their test." 

"When restrictions ease and we are in a position for regular testing to resume, it’s important that the RSA receive the required support from Government to take the steps necessary to minimise the delay,” he added.

“We’ve already had an issue in recent years with a small minority of learner permit holders thinking they had reason to drive without an accompanying driver because of difficulties getting a test or a requirement to get to work.” 

“This is not the case plain and simple, until you pass the test you must have a fully qualified driver with you and Covid does not change that,” Mr Faughnan added.

Clare student's paramedic hopes dashed by driving licence backlog

'No indication' AstraZeneca pause has encouraged vaccine hesitancy - HSE Chief 
Tragic Mason, 4, laid to rest as Gardaí continue to investigate death
Newtownabbey deaths Antrim murders: 'Hugely important' to focus on domestic violence issues says NI justice minister
