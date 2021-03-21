Appeal launched to find Dublin teen missing since St Patrick's Day

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old boy who has not been seen since St Patrick's Day.
Colin Daly, who is missing from the Dublin 7 area, is described as being 5’ 8” in height, with a slight build, short blonde hair and green eyes.
Colin was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shorts, and yellow/white runners.
Anyone with information on Colin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 01 666 8200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.