11 arrested following anti-lockdown march in Dublin

Eleven people have been arrested after an anti-lockdown protest was held in Dublin city centre this afternoon.
Around 300 gardaí were deployed to monitor the event including members of the Public Order Units, Mounted Unit and Dog Unit.
Over the course of the afternoon, eleven arrests were made and a number of Fixed Payment Notices (FPN) will be issued for breach of Public Health Regulations.
Following "persistent and ongoing non-compliance" with Public Health Regulations, gardaí intervened at Victoria Quay.
The event was organised on social media by disparate groups who gathered at the Wellington Monument in the Phoenix Park.
At around 3.30pm, the group of around 150 people walked from the park along the North Quays and stopped for a short time outside the GPO.
The group, chanting "end the lockdown" then left O'Connell Street and walked down along the South Quays.
Participants in the protest carries placards including false claims about vaccines calling it a "death jab" and signs reading "reclaiming our sovereignty".
Gardaí will carry out an investigation into the organisers of today's event.