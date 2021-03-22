Dublin learning festival kicks off today

A three-day virtual event celebrating and promoting learning for all, with a focus on community-based initiatives is to kick off today .

The Dublin Learning City Festival begins today (MON), hosted by Dublin Learning City, with a variety of workshops and classes to take part in.

Those who take part can expect an array of online activities, from drama workshops and virtual gallery tours to cooking demonstrations, wine tastings and gardening tutorials.

Over the course of the festival, different people will share their experiences with lifelong learning and education.

One of those learners is Annmarie McDonagh, 26, currently completing her degree in Community Youth and Development with Technological University Dublin, Blanchardstown.

“I left school at 14,” she said.

“I had a meeting with the school and they agreed that it wasn’t really for me as well. It was a collective decision, between myself, my parents, and the school.”

“After I left school, I started to join FAS courses and Youth Reach and I thought they were interesting, but they weren’t really for me either.”

At 19, she decided she needed to get her Leaving Cert. “I decided to join a PLC out in Pearse College in Crumlin.”

“I completed my Leaving Cert there, and after two years, joined a CE scheme. “I heard about it through word of mouth.”

Annmarie currently co-hosts ‘The Big Fat Podcast’ with Annmarie Collins and Kathleen Joyce, where they discuss their experiences into and through education as Traveller women.

The three hosts want to give listeners an insight into the barriers faced by Irish Travellers in education, but also to promote the opportunities available for those interested in pursuing higher education.

“We met at College Awareness Week while taking part in discussions around how to encourage other Traveller girls to stay in school, and boys,” she said.

“We started the podcast because more awareness needs to be put out there for the community, in terms of accessing higher education.” All Dublin Learning City Festival events can be found on www.dublinlearningcity.ie