Dublin learning festival kicks off today

Three-day virtual event, with a focus on community-based initiatives, celebrates and promotes learning for all
Dublin learning festival kicks off today

Annmarie McDonagh, left school at 14, and is now currently completing her degree in Community Youth and Development with Technological University Dublin.

Mon, 22 Mar, 2021 - 06:30
Jessica Casey

A three-day virtual event celebrating and promoting learning for all, with a focus on community-based initiatives is to kick off today .

The Dublin Learning City Festival begins today (MON), hosted by Dublin Learning City, with a variety of workshops and classes to take part in.

Those who take part can expect an array of online activities, from drama workshops and virtual gallery tours to cooking demonstrations, wine tastings and gardening tutorials.

Over the course of the festival, different people will share their experiences with lifelong learning and education.

One of those learners is Annmarie McDonagh, 26, currently completing her degree in Community Youth and Development with Technological University Dublin, Blanchardstown.

“I left school at 14,” she said.

“I had a meeting with the school and they agreed that it wasn’t really for me as well. It was a collective decision, between myself, my parents, and the school.” 

“After I left school, I started to join FAS courses and Youth Reach and I thought they were interesting, but they weren’t really for me either.” 

At 19, she decided she needed to get her Leaving Cert. “I decided to join a PLC out in Pearse College in Crumlin.” 

“I completed my Leaving Cert there, and after two years, joined a CE scheme. “I heard about it through word of mouth.” 

Annmarie currently co-hosts ‘The Big Fat Podcast’ with Annmarie Collins and Kathleen Joyce, where they discuss their experiences into and through education as Traveller women.

The three hosts want to give listeners an insight into the barriers faced by Irish Travellers in education, but also to promote the opportunities available for those interested in pursuing higher education.

“We met at College Awareness Week while taking part in discussions around how to encourage other Traveller girls to stay in school, and boys,” she said.

“We started the podcast because more awareness needs to be put out there for the community, in terms of accessing higher education.” All Dublin Learning City Festival events can be found on www.dublinlearningcity.ie

Read More

Harris plans to ‘overhaul’ CAO system next year

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon May 18, 2020 Re-opening construction sector a priority in talks on easing restrictions - Housing Minister
CC FIANNA FAIL Quarantine sign-off this week as Covid-19 cases highest in three weeks
Coronavirus - Tue Jan 12, 2021 One further Covid-19 death in Northern Ireland
dublin learning city festival
Dublin learning festival kicks off today

'Leaders are telling us to stray from Jesus', says priest after being fined for breaking restrictions

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices