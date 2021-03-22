HSE social media monitors flagged 300 fake news comments in the past six weeks 

The HSE has alerted social media companies to over 300 comments spreading harmful misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines in the last six weeks alone.

An eight-person social media unit within the HSE runs accounts across the major social media platforms. Their main focus is answering direct queries from the public but they increasingly work with social media companies to have inaccurate information removed.

Those direct queries on the virus have driven a surge in online engagement with the HSE. The unit answered 990 questions on March 14 last year; as many as they did in all of 2019.

HSE Social Media Manager Muiriosa Ryan estimates up to 80% of the queries are looking for practical advice around the virus.

Another 4% is deliberate misinformation, and the rest is on other health topics.

“We can see the misinformation is there on the platforms. We are doing what we can to stop it,” she said.

The unit uses the ‘Talkwalker’ online tool to track keywords like ‘Covid Vaccine’ or ‘Covid Ireland’.

Ms Ryan said: “This is set to pick up on everything said about (those terms) in Ireland, it picks up things from Irish accounts. We monitor the conversations, and we report any misinformation.

“Public health is our number one priority, so if there is misinformation that could harm the public they’re the type of comments we report.” Comments suggesting masks are dangerous or drinking bleach as a cure for the virus, and lately saying vaccines are harmful have been reported.

Twitter now puts a warning on tweets with inaccurate information, and suspends accounts after five warnings.

Facebook labels posts as ‘misleading’ and accounts can also be suspended.

Instagram add links to the HSE website whenever Covid-19 phrases are used in posts and stories. Ms Ryan said this can lead to strange juxtapositions.

“It’s funny sometimes when it comes up. The Coronas themselves were talking about the Coronas and the link came up in their stories recently,” she said, referring to the Irish band.

HSE Head of Programmes and Campaigns Fidelma Browne said: “Anything that isn’t scientifically accurate and is potentially harmful that’s what we look at.” Both said they frequently see members of the public tackling false claims online. This is especially noticeable on the HSE Facebook page, Ms Ryan said.

The team, who won a SOCKIE social media award last year, have a policy of avoiding general discussions.

Ms Ryan said they focus on facts: “When the Covid app was coming out, people were saying the HSE will keep your data. So we commented saying this is not true, this is what we’re doing.” There was a lot of concern, she said, at the speed of vaccine development so they take time to explain the process.

Ms Ryan said: “It can be hard to read some of the things. When you do a post about face-masks or vaccines there can be a lot of negativity. But it’s not upsetting, we take pride in the work we’ve done.” They answered over 50,000 questions by December, she said. And this year’s daily average is about 120.

Twitter followers went from 40,000 in February 2020 to over 170,000. Facebook followers grew by 100,000 to 250,000 and Instagram from 5,000 to over 90,000.

The HSE is now also on Tik-Tok with 14,000 followers.