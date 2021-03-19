Knock on par with Lourdes as Pope upgrades Mayo shrine

Pope Francis has upgraded the Knock shrine in Co Mayo to international status.

The shrine is now to be known as an International Sanctuary of Special Eucharistic and Marian Devotion.

The designation was made by the Catholic leader during a special video link address from the Vatican.

Father Richard Gibbons, the rector of the shrine and parish priest of Knock, says today is an historic day.

"Archbishop Michael Neary, who's our archbishop, the shrine is under his jurisdiction, applied to Rome for international status," he said.

"What that just means is the highest recognition and honour that a shrine can get internationally in the worldwide family of the Church.

"So he said let's apply for this and Rome were delighted to go with it, we were very happy, so we all worked together over a matter of months and it came about then that it was designated as such."

Pope Francis declared 2021 the year of St Joseph.

Archbishop Michael Neary said that the elevation of the Knock shrine is a "momentous event".

He said: "It is most fitting that it would be announced and celebrated on the Feast of Saint Joseph in the Year of Saint Joseph, because alongside Our Lady, Saint John the Evangelist and the Lamb of God, Saint Joseph also appeared here on that August evening in 1879.”

Pope Francis with Fr Richard Gibbons at the statue of Our Lady in the Apparition Chapel at Knock Shrine. Picture: Michael McLaughlin

Two church commissions of inquiry found testimony given by 15 witnesses to the August 1879 events to be "trustworthy and satisfactory".

They gave evidence of seeing an apparition of Mary, St Joseph and St John the Evangelist at the gable end of the church in Knock.

Knock is one of the biggest tourist attractions in Ireland and attracts one and a half million people every year.

The upgrade elevates the shrine to the same status as Lourdes and Fatima.