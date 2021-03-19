AstraZeneca jab rollout to resume in Ireland on Saturday

The HSE said it will resume administering the AstraZeneca from Saturday following the recommendation from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) and Deputy Chief Medical Officer.

The decision was welcomed by Dr Colm Henry, chief clinical officer with the HSE.

Dr Henry said: "We will now put in place the updated information and advice recommended by NIAC, and begin rescheduling vaccinations starting with a relatively modest number tomorrow."

He added: "There are clear benefits for this vaccine in protecting against serious illness from Covid-19."

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said he came to his decision following assessments of the jab by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and NIAC.

He said Health Minister Stephen Donnelly had accepted his recommendation.

Dr Glynn said more than 117,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine had been administered in Ireland before the pause last Sunday due to concerns raised over clotting.

He said to date there had been no reports of serious clotting events associated with low platelets received by the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) in Ireland.

“People should be reassured that we acted quickly. We saw a signal, we acted upon it, counterparts across the EU acted upon it. They undertook an urgent investigation. They have looked at all the data and they have concluded it is safe to recommence the programme,” he said.