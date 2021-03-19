NIAC says use of AstraZeneca vaccine can be resumed in Ireland

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee has recommended that the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine can continue to be used in Ireland for all those aged 18 and over.
Fri, 19 Mar, 2021 - 17:37
Greg Murphy

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has recommended that the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine can continue to be used in Ireland for all those aged 18 and over.

More to follow.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

