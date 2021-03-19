NIAC says use of AstraZeneca vaccine can be resumed in Ireland

NIAC says use of AstraZeneca vaccine can be resumed in IrelandThe National Immunisation Advisory Committee has recommended that the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine can continue to be used in Ireland for all those aged 18 and over. Fri, 19 Mar, 2021 - 17:37Greg MurphyThe National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has recommended that the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine can continue to be used in Ireland for all those aged 18 and over.More to follow.Read MoreNphet reports 10 more deaths and 507 new Covid-19 cases More in this section Gardaí warn Covid 'doesn't take a weekend off' as more than 15,000 fines issued I would take the AstraZeneca jab – Taoiseach Drug addiction 'abounds' in prisons says prison watchdog Nphet reports 10 more deaths and 507 new Covid-19 casesREAD NOW